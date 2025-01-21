Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 34 points overall, having at least one point in 26 different games.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 11 assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages three shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
34 Points 0
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup