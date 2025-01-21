Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
- Marchessault has 34 points overall, having at least one point in 26 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 11 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages three shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|34
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|0
