Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 45 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -8, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.

Marchessault has 34 points overall, having at least one point in 26 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 11 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages three shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (44 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 34 Points 0 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: