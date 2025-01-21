NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Pistons Picks for January 22 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) after winning three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Hoping to gain an edge on Wednesday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Pistons Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 2.5)

Atlanta is 18-24-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit has 22 wins in 43 games against the spread this season.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-11.

The Pistons are 16-10 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





In 25 of 42 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.

The Pistons have played 16 games this season that finished with a point total above 234.5 points.

The average point total in Atlanta’s games this year is 234.9, 0.4 more than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Detroit’s games this season is 222.6 points, 11.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks score the ninth-most points in the league this season, while the Pistons’ offense racks up the 12th-most.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 26th-ranked scoring defense while the Pistons are the 20th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-145)

The Hawks have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 59.2% chance to win.

