NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 22
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder take the floor at Paycom Center.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 22
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Hawks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -9.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Grizzlies -11.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 14.6 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -7.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 7.1 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Kings -8.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -8.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.2 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
