Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20), on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena, face the Detroit Pistons (22-21). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Pistons vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Pistons Hawks 112.2 Points Avg. 117 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119 46.7% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.4% Three Point % 35.3%

Pistons’ Top Players

Cade Cunningham’s statline this season includes 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Pistons.

Jalen Duren contributes with 10 points, 2.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds per matchup.

Malik Beasley is the top active three-point shooter for the Pistons, hitting 3.7 per game.

Detroit’s blocks tend to come from Isaiah Stewart, who averages 1.3 per game. Beasley is a primary source of steals for Detroit, averaging 0.9 steals an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.3 points per game) and assists (11.7 assists per game).

Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds this season.

Young averages three made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/25 Magic – Away – 1/27 Cavaliers – Away – 1/29 Pacers – Away – 1/31 Mavericks – Home – 2/2 Bulls – Home – 2/3 Hawks – Home – 2/5 Cavaliers – Home – 2/7 76ers – Home – 2/9 Hornets – Home – 2/11 Bulls – Away – 2/12 Bulls – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away –

