Pistons vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20), on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena, face the Detroit Pistons (22-21). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Pistons Hawks
112.2 Points Avg. 117
113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119
46.7% Field Goal % 46.3%
36.4% Three Point % 35.3%

Pistons’ Top Players

  • Cade Cunningham’s statline this season includes 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Pistons.
  • Jalen Duren contributes with 10 points, 2.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds per matchup.
  • Malik Beasley is the top active three-point shooter for the Pistons, hitting 3.7 per game.
  • Detroit’s blocks tend to come from Isaiah Stewart, who averages 1.3 per game. Beasley is a primary source of steals for Detroit, averaging 0.9 steals an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.3 points per game) and assists (11.7 assists per game).
  • Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds this season.
  • Young averages three made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/25 Magic Away
1/27 Cavaliers Away
1/29 Pacers Away
1/31 Mavericks Home
2/2 Bulls Home
2/3 Hawks Home
2/5 Cavaliers Home
2/7 76ers Home
2/9 Hornets Home
2/11 Bulls Away
2/12 Bulls Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/28 Rockets Home
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away

