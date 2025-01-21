Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a bet on Josi against the Sharks, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -18.

Josi has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).

In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have given up 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 41 Games 0 32 Points 0 8 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

