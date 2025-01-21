Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a bet on Josi against the Sharks, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 23:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -18.
  • Josi has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 22 different games.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
  • Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).
  • In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks have given up 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
41 Games 0
32 Points 0
8 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

