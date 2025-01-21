Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 45 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

Stamkos has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 23 different games.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).

Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 30 points, with six multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 30 Points 0 16 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

