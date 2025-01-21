Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report January 22 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, ahead of their Wednesday, January 22 game against the Detroit Pistons (22-21) at State Farm Arena. The Pistons have listed one injured player. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks fell in their last game 119-110 against the Knicks on Monday. Young’s team-leading 27 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Pistons claimed a 107-96 victory against the Rockets. Cade Cunningham scored 32 points in the Pistons’ win, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.4 10.3 5.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 23.3 3.4 11.7 Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Ivey SG Out Leg 17.6 4.1 4

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 234.5

