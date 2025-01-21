Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 12 of 45 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 11 assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 171 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

