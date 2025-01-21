Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21?
Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 12 of 45 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 11 assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 171 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-4
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.