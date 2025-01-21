Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Roman Josi to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 41 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

