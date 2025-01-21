Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21?
Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Roman Josi to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- In six of 41 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:34
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.