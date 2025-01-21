Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 10 of 42 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: