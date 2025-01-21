Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 14 of 45 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

