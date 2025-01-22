College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 22
Published 3:44 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The SEC hoops slate on Wednesday is not one to miss. The outings include the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, and there are picks against the spread available right here.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Florida -10.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -10.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -3.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia +1.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -1.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.