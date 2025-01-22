How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 23 Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

For the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, we have outlined the best bets to ponder, along with our picks and predictions, in the piece below.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Thursday’s total of 6 goals 20 times this season.

A total of 27 of San Jose’s games have ended with more than 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.2 goals per game, 0.7699999999999996 less than the total set for this contest.

This game’s total is 0.7 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -238

The Predators have been victorious in 13 of their 27 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (48.1%).

Nashville has been a moneyline favorite of -238 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 70.4% to win.

Sharks Moneyline: +195

In 50 games as an underdog on the moneyline, San Jose has achieved the upset 14 times.

When the Sharks’ moneyline odds are +195 or longer, they have won seven games in 27 opportunities.

San Jose’s implied probability to win this matchup is 33.9% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

San Jose 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, registering 45 points in 46 games.

With 15 goals and 23 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 38 points (0.8 per game).

On 125 shots (for nine goals) and 25 assists, Roman Josi has recorded 34 points this season.

Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 40 points (0.8 per game). He has totaled 14 goals and 26 assists in 48 games (playing 20:08 per game).

William Eklund’s 36 points this season, including 10 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for San Jose.

San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini has 34 points, courtesy of 14 goals (second on team) and 20 assists (fourth).

Alexandar Georgiev’s record stands at 10-16-0 on the season, giving up 94 goals (3.6 goals against average) and amassing 681 saves with an .879 save percentage (63rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away -238 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home – 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators L 7-5 Away +316 1/23/2025 Predators – Home +195 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home – 1/30/2025 Kraken – Away –

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

