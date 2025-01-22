How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

SEC teams will be in action in three games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies playing the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 22

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup