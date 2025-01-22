How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23 Published 8:14 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Top 25 teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Maryland Terrapins squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

id: