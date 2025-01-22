How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
