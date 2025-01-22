January 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

There are several strong matchups on Wednesday’s NHL schedule, including the Winnipeg Jets squaring off against the Colorado Avalanche.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Wednesday are here.

How to Watch January 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

