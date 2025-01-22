LMU Cheer takes home 4th at UCA Nationals Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) cheer coach Rhileigh Alred set out a goal of making it to the Universal Cheerleaders Association nationals when the team was formed last Spring at tryouts and her team not only achieved that goal this weekend but went above it by making the finals on Saturday. Now there is a new benchmark for future Railsplitter Cheer teams.

In their first year of competing at the UCA College Nationals, the LMU Cheer team took home 4th in the Open All Girl Game Day Division.

“I am so excited for the future of this team and these girls,” said coach Alred. “With this being our first year going, I was going to be happy no matter what because we were prepared and ready to perform! The girls did exceptionally well during finals, and we moved up four places after the first round! They have worked so hard. We are beyond happy and blessed with the outcome of our competition. We hope this is only the beginning!”

The weekend started with LMU competing with 19 other schools in the Open All Girl Game Day Division. They would advance to the finals after placing eighth in day one. The Lady Railsplitters finished day one with a raw score of 89.1333 but had one deduction that finished them with a score of 88.1333, 0.4334 behind Widener University for 7th and 4.9334 behind leader Pearl River Community College.

On day two in the finals, LMU came out with intensity and improved their score by nearly four points to a 92.6 with zero deductions. The 92.6 was good enough to finish fourth in the division behind Pearl River Community College, Northwest Community College, and Misericordia University. Pearl River won after improving their score by four points and finishing with a 97.0667. It’s their third national championship in four years.