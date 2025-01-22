Mize found guilty of theft over $1,000

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Staff Reports

A Claiborne County jury found Cynthia Mize, 38, of Speedwell, guilty of theft over $1,000, a class E felony, on January 14, District Attorney General Jared Effler shared on his Facebook page that  8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden scheduled a sentencing hearing in this case for March 24, 2025. The case was investigated by Detective Randy Wilmoth of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. The State was represented at trial by Graham E. Wilson.

