Mize found guilty of theft over $1,000 Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Claiborne County jury found Cynthia Mize, 38, of Speedwell, guilty of theft over $1,000, a class E felony, on January 14, District Attorney General Jared Effler shared on his Facebook page that 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden scheduled a sentencing hearing in this case for March 24, 2025. The case was investigated by Detective Randy Wilmoth of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. The State was represented at trial by Graham E. Wilson.