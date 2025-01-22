NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 23 Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Thursday’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the contests is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the Orlando Magic.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games on Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 23

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers -2.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France

Accor Arena in Paris, France TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN

NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK

KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA

NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and MNMT

FDSSC and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: