Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 23 Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (17-22-7) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) currently includes four players. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 23.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Couture C Out Groin Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body Vitek Vanecek G Out Face Marc-Edouard Vlasic D Questionable Illness Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 121 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 144 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have 130 goals this season (2.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

San Jose has given up 178 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 32nd in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -48.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-238) Sharks (+195) 6

