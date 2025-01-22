Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 23 Published 11:15 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Thursday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Maryland Terrapins playing the Illinois Fighting Illini. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 24 Memphis Tigers vs. Wichita State Shockers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Wichita State 69

Memphis 84, Wichita State 69 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 14.9 points

Memphis by 14.9 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Maryland 72

Illinois 79, Maryland 72 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.9 points

Illinois by 6.9 points Pick ATS: Maryland (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

