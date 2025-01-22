Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report January 23 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they prepare for their Thursday, January 23 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-32) at State Farm Arena. The Raptors have listed two injured players. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks fell in their most recent outing 119-110 against the Knicks on Monday. Young put up 27 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

The Raptors came out on top in their most recent outing 109-93 against the Magic on Tuesday. RJ Barrett scored 19 points in the Raptors’ win, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.4 10.3 5.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 23.3 3.4 11.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Hip 16.2 2.2 6.1 Ochai Agbaji SG Questionable Hand 10.6 3.8 1.7

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

