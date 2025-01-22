TWRA urging caution due to rising cases of bird flu Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is cautioning hunters and homeowners to take precautions amid rising cases of bird flu across the Southeast.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza cases are on the rise among wild birds, backyard domestic flocks, and commercial poultry flocks.

“Numerous states in the Mississippi Flyway are reporting HPAI detections that are leading to dead and dying birds, mainly snow geese,” said Jamie Feddersen, TWRA migratory gamebird coordinator. “Tennessee is also finding ducks and geese with HPAI. Hunters should follow safety precautions when handling these birds.”

Hunters who handle wild birds are urged to dress game birds in the field when possible. Remains from processed birds should be buried where the animal was harvested or double bagged and disposed along with normal household waste.

Waterfowl hunters who raise poultry, work on poultry farms, or visit poultry farms should change all outer layers of their hunting clothing, including boots, before entering any poultry facilities. Clothing should be washed as soon as possible and boots should be treated with a 10 percent bleach solution before and after entering poultry facilities to prevent transferring the virus.

Watchable wildlife like songbirds can be affected by bird flu. If dead birds are found, homeowners are urged to stop feeding birds and cover bird baths.

Excess bird feed that has spilled or placed on the ground should be cleaned up. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution.

Contact with any dead or dying birds should be avoided. If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water and change clothing before having any contact with other birds.