Cumberland Gap High School hosts Career Day Published 4:21 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

1 of 5

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In December, the Cumberland Gap High School Career and Technical Education teachers hosted over thirty individuals representing their respective entities and careers.

This was an opportunity for sophomore students at CGHS and eighth graders from its feeder schools to learn about various careers following the completion of an aptitude and career discovery, which was taken by the sophomores last year and the eighth graders this year. The aptitude and career discovery gave students an extensive list of careers matching their aptitudes and interests, which students may further explore.

At the Career Day, speakers shared details about career preparation and responsibilities; and students were able to hear about at least four different careers. Cumberland Gap High School appreciates the speakers who were willing to attend.

Email newsletter signup

A county-wide Career Fair is being planned in the Spring for all high school students. If there are businesses or individuals willing to attend the Career Fair and/or speak about their career at one of the middle schools in the county, please email elizabeth.wilson@claibornecsd.org or laura.posey@claibornecsd.org for more information.