Guardians of the Gap planning meeting this Saturday Published 4:08 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Guardians of the Gap, a non-profit 501c3 dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the historic Town of Cumberland Gap and surrounding region, will be holding its annual planning meeting on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Anyone interested in attending to learn about and/or get more involved in either the Guardians’ 2025 events or the Downtown Improvement Grant (DIG) project are welcome to join the meeting from 3-5 p.m. at The Olde Mill Inn Bed & Breakfast in Cumberland Gap.

2025 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for the Guardians, filled with signature festivals such as Tri-State Outdoors Fest (July 19th) and FOLKFEST (Aug 9th) along with eagerly anticipated public space, way-finding signage, and downtown building facade improvements.

DIG improvements are possible thanks to Tennessee Main Street’s DIG program, and this exciting program is scheduled to kick off in 1Q2025. Whether it’s volunteering for one day or volunteering to serve on an event or Grant team, there’s opportunity for anyone and everyone interested, e-mail Guardiansofthegap@gmail.com for more information.