Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 23 Published 6:16 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Raptors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Hawks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.4)

Hawks (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Raptors’ .581 ATS win percentage (25-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .419 mark (18-25-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s less often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (54.8%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 60.5% of the time this season (26 out of 43). That’s more often than Toronto and its opponents have (22 out of 43).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 8-8, a better record than the Raptors have posted (10-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 116.7 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, allowing 118.9 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.9 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Raptors Performance Insights

On offense the Raptors are the 20th-ranked team in the league (110.9 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (117.9 points allowed per game).

Toronto collects 44.1 rebounds per game and give up 43.9 boards, ranking 15th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Raptors are sixth in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Toronto is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). And it is ranked 18th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

