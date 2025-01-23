Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 23
Published 6:16 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Toronto Raptors (11-32) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 119 – Raptors 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.3
- The Raptors’ .581 ATS win percentage (25-18-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .419 mark (18-25-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s less often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (54.8%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 60.5% of the time this season (26 out of 43). That’s more often than Toronto and its opponents have (22 out of 43).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 8-8, a better record than the Raptors have posted (10-30) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank seventh in the NBA with 116.7 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, allowing 118.9 points per game (third-worst in league).
- Atlanta is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.3 per game (third-best in NBA).
- Atlanta ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.9 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Raptors Performance Insights
- On offense the Raptors are the 20th-ranked team in the league (110.9 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (117.9 points allowed per game).
- Toronto collects 44.1 rebounds per game and give up 43.9 boards, ranking 15th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Raptors are sixth in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- In terms of turnovers, Toronto is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). And it is ranked 18th in forcing them (13.4 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Raptors are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are ranked 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.