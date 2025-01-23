Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5 Published 5:22 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Spurs 116.7 Points Avg. 111.6 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113 46.1% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.9% Three Point % 34.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 23.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per outing.

Young knocks down three threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Spurs’ Top Players

Victor Wembanyama has been among the team’s best in both scoring (24.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.8 rebounds per game) while adding 3.7 assists per contest.

Chris Paul has per-game averages of 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.

Wembanyama averages 3.2 made threes per game.

Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game are key to the Spurs’ defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Spurs in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/25 Pacers – Home – 1/29 Clippers – Home – 1/31 Bucks – Home – 2/1 Heat – Home – 2/3 Grizzlies – Away – 2/5 Hawks – Away – 2/7 Hornets – Away – 2/8 Magic – Away – 2/10 Wizards – Away – 2/12 Celtics – Away – 2/20 Suns – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: