Published 5:22 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Spurs
116.7 Points Avg. 111.6
118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113
46.1% Field Goal % 45.5%
34.9% Three Point % 34.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 23.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists.
  • Clint Capela contributes with 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per outing.
  • Young knocks down three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Spurs’ Top Players

  • Victor Wembanyama has been among the team’s best in both scoring (24.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.8 rebounds per game) while adding 3.7 assists per contest.
  • Chris Paul has per-game averages of 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.
  • Wembanyama averages 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game are key to the Spurs’ defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/28 Rockets Home
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/25 Pacers Home
1/29 Clippers Home
1/31 Bucks Home
2/1 Heat Home
2/3 Grizzlies Away
2/5 Hawks Away
2/7 Hornets Away
2/8 Magic Away
2/10 Wizards Away
2/12 Celtics Away
2/20 Suns Home

