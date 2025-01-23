Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5
Published 5:22 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Spurs
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|111.6
|118.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 23.1 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists.
- Clint Capela contributes with 9.5 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per outing.
- Young knocks down three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
Spurs’ Top Players
- Victor Wembanyama has been among the team’s best in both scoring (24.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.8 rebounds per game) while adding 3.7 assists per contest.
- Chris Paul has per-game averages of 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season.
- Wembanyama averages 3.2 made threes per game.
- Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game are key to the Spurs’ defensive effort.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
Spurs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/25
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
