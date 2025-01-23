How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23

Published 4:19 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 23

SEC teams will be in action in four games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live - January 23

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live – January 23

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 23

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup