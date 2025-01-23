How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23 Published 4:19 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

SEC teams will be in action in four games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: