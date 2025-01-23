How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 23 Published 9:15 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Texas Longhorns (18-2) will be trying to extend an 11-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (15-3) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can watch it on ESPN.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (94.3 per game) and 282nd in points conceded (68.8).

Texas has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this year, ranking 20th-best in the nation in boards per game (37.6) and second-best in rebounds allowed per contest (24.5).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 29th in the nation in assists at 17.3 per game.

Texas is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game this season (42nd-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 23.1 turnovers per contest (eighth-best).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 96th in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

Texas ranks fourth-best in college basketball by allowing 3.6 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 36th in college basketball at 26.7%.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 55.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.1% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32.9% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the best squad in the nation (94.3 points per game). On defense, they are 282nd (68.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Tennessee is 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (39.3 per game). It is 122nd in rebounds allowed (30.2 per game).

At 17.3 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the country.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 77th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.0 per game) and sixth-best in turnovers forced (23.4).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-point makes (11.7 per game), and they rank No. 96 in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Tennessee is 37th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 46th in 3-point percentage defensively (27.0%).

The Volunteers attempt 44.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.1% are 2-pointers.

Texas’ Top Players

Longhorns Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Booker 19 15.8 5.9 2.8 1.5 0.4 0.8 Taylor Jones 19 11.3 6.6 0.6 1.0 1.7 0.0 Kyla Oldacre 20 10.7 7.1 0.4 1.0 1.1 0.0 Rori Harmon 20 10.3 3.2 6.1 2.5 0.1 0.3 Justice Carlton 20 7.8 3.4 0.5 0.8 0.5 0.2

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 18 18.4 5.7 3.4 3.4 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 16 13.2 3.0 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 18 13.1 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 18 11.6 3.9 5.4 1.3 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 18 10.9 6.2 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.6

Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 23 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Missouri at 9:00 PM ET

February 2 at Texas A&M at 6:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Vanderbilt at 9:00 PM ET

February 9 vs. South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 23 at Texas at 8:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

