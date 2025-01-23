How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23
Published 4:45 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Toronto Raptors (11-32) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) after losing nine road games in a row.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 15th.
- The 116.7 points per game the Hawks score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Raptors allow (117.9).
- Atlanta has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Toronto is 10-9 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.
- The Raptors average eight fewer points per game (110.9) than the Hawks give up (118.9).
- Toronto has put together a 6-9 record in games it scores more than 118.9 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Hawks are averaging 3.5 more points per game (118.7) than they are on the road (115.2).
- Atlanta is surrendering 120.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 118.
- When playing at home, the Hawks are sinking 12.9 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (35.1%).
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (109.4). And they are allowing less at home (115.5) than on the road (120.7).
- Toronto allows 115.5 points per game at home, and 120.7 away.
- This year the Raptors are picking up fewer assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (29.4).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Hip
|Ochai Agbaji
|Questionable
|Hand