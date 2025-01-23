How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23 Published 4:45 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) after losing nine road games in a row.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 15th.

The 116.7 points per game the Hawks score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Raptors allow (117.9).

Atlanta has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Toronto is 10-9 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.

The Raptors average eight fewer points per game (110.9) than the Hawks give up (118.9).

Toronto has put together a 6-9 record in games it scores more than 118.9 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Hawks are averaging 3.5 more points per game (118.7) than they are on the road (115.2).

Atlanta is surrendering 120.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 118.

When playing at home, the Hawks are sinking 12.9 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging in away games. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (35.1%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Raptors are averaging more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (109.4). And they are allowing less at home (115.5) than on the road (120.7).

Toronto allows 115.5 points per game at home, and 120.7 away.

This year the Raptors are picking up fewer assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (29.4).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Hip Ochai Agbaji Questionable Hand

id: