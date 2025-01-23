January 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:14 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday’s NHL schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is the Vegas Golden Knights playing the St. Louis Blues.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Thursday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 23 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

