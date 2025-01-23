NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Raptors Picks for January 23 Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a nine-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Thursday’s game, discover the best bets available below (according to our computer predictions).

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TSN and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Raptors Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 18-25-0 this year.

Against the spread, Toronto is 25-18-0 this year.

Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 3-6.

The Raptors’ ATS record as 5.5-point underdogs or greater is 17-14.

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 25 of 43 games this season.

The Raptors have played 18 games this season that have gone over 234.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Atlanta’s contests this year is 234.8, 0.3 more points than this game’s over/under.

Toronto’s contests this season have a 228.2-point average over/under, 6.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Raptors are the league’s 17th-highest scoring team this season compared to the ninth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 27th-ranked scoring defense while the Raptors are the 25th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-210)

The Hawks have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Raptors have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (25%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 7-1 when it’s favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Toronto has won five of 30 games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

