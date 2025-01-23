Tennessee vs. Missouri Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 5 Published 4:03 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) face the Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Missouri 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Missouri 76.4 Points For 83.2 58.6 Points Against 68.6 45.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7% 34.9% Three Point % 36.9% 25.9% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who contributes 18.4 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 8.4 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.6 assists per matchup.

Lanier makes 3.6 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks an outing to pace Tennessee.

Missouri’s Top Players

Mark Mitchell has the top Tigers spot in two categories: scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 rebounds per game).

Anthony Robinson II puts in work handing out assists and is Missouri’s assist leader with 3.6 per game.

Caleb Grill leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.7 made threes per game.

Nobody on Missouri grabs more steals than Robinson (1.9 per game) or blocks more shots than Mitchell (0.8 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Missouri Schedule

