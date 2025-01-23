Tennessee vs. Missouri Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 5
Published 4:03 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) face the Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on SEC Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Missouri 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Missouri
|76.4
|Points For
|83.2
|58.6
|Points Against
|68.6
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.7%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
|25.9%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.8%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who contributes 18.4 points per game.
- Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 8.4 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.6 assists per matchup.
- Lanier makes 3.6 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.
- Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks an outing to pace Tennessee.
Missouri’s Top Players
- Mark Mitchell has the top Tigers spot in two categories: scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 rebounds per game).
- Anthony Robinson II puts in work handing out assists and is Missouri’s assist leader with 3.6 per game.
- Caleb Grill leads the Tigers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.7 made threes per game.
- Nobody on Missouri grabs more steals than Robinson (1.9 per game) or blocks more shots than Mitchell (0.8 per game).
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
|Rupp Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|@ Texas
|L 61-53
|Moody Center
|1/25/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/5/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/8/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/12/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
id: