Texas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 23 Published 2:17 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (18-2) and No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (15-3) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 82-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 23.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 14.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 157.5 total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Line: Texas -14.5

Texas -14.5 Point total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (to win): Texas -1099, Tennessee +700

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Texas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Texas 82, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+14.5)

Tennessee (+14.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)

Texas’ record against the spread so far this season is 6-8-0, while Tennessee’s is 5-4-0. A total of eight out of the Longhorns’ games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Volunteers’ games have gone over. The teams combine to score 181.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Texas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Tennessee has gone 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +641 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.0 points per game. They’re putting up 87.5 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 55.5 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

Texas wins the rebound battle by 13.1 boards on average. It collects 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 24.5 per outing.

Texas knocks down 3.6 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 3.6. It shoots 30.9% from deep while its opponents hit 26.7% from long range.

The Longhorns rank sixth in college basketball by averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in college basketball, allowing 64.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.0 per game (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 23.1 (eighth in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game (posting 94.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 68.8 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and have a +459 scoring differential.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.1 boards. It pulls down 39.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.2.

Tennessee hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (96th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make, at a 27.0% rate.

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 9.4 per game, committing 14.0 (77th in college basketball) while forcing 23.4 (sixth in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: