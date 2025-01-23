Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 12:26 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Can we count on Roman Josi scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in seven of 42 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 13 assists.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 178 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

