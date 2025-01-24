Auburn vs. Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 25 Published 9:18 am Friday, January 24, 2025

Saturday’s contest that pits the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) versus the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Auburn is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are expected to exceed the 140.5 total.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -6.5

Auburn -6.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Auburn -285, Tennessee +230

Auburn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Auburn 75, Tennessee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Auburn (-6.5)

Auburn (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)

Auburn has an 11-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee, who is 12-7-0 ATS. The Tigers are 10-8-0 and the Volunteers are 7-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 162.1 points per game, 21.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests, while Tennessee has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +353 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. They’re putting up 85.7 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are giving up 66.1 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by an average of seven boards. It is grabbing 35.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 28.1 per contest.

Auburn connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (27th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make at a 30.5% rate.

The Tigers’ 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 8.9 (sixth in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They’re putting up 76.4 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.3 boards. It pulls down 35.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.2.

Tennessee hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (124th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 25.9%.

Tennessee has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (58th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (135th in college basketball).

