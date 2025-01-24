Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 25
Published 7:22 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday in college basketball action, including the West Virginia Mountaineers squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: West Virginia +1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: West Virginia by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan State -5.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Creighton -14.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 18.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-14.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Houston +1.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Houston by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: TCU +4.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at UCF Knights
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: UCF by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -2.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Duke -9.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Duke by 12.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Xavier -1.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona State +9.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State +2.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.