Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – January 25
Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Saturday, January 25 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Raptors (12-32) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Raptors beat the Hawks 122-119 on Thursday when they last met. Scottie Barnes led the way with a team-high 25 points in the win for the Raptors, while Bogdan Bogdanovic put up 23 points in the loss for the Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Clint Capela
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Knee
|9.5
|9
|1.2
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Out
|Thigh
|10.5
|3.5
|1.2
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Immanuel Quickley
|PG
|Day-To-Day
|Hip
|16.2
|2.2
|6.1
|Ochai Agbaji
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Hand
|10.6
|3.8
|1.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.