Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – January 25 Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Saturday, January 25 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Raptors (12-32) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Raptors beat the Hawks 122-119 on Thursday when they last met. Scottie Barnes led the way with a team-high 25 points in the win for the Raptors, while Bogdan Bogdanovic put up 23 points in the loss for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Day-To-Day Knee 9.5 9 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Day-To-Day Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Immanuel Quickley PG Day-To-Day Hip 16.2 2.2 6.1 Ochai Agbaji SG Day-To-Day Hand 10.6 3.8 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: