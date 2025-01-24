How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25 Published 12:38 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Predators vs. Ducks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 19 times this season.

There have been 14 Anaheim games with more than 6.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.38 less than the total set for this contest.

These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -170

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-14).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 63.0% in this matchup.

Ducks Moneyline: +142

In Anaheim’s 44 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 16 wins.

When the Ducks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won 11 games in 34 opportunities.

Anaheim’s implied probability to win this game is 41.3% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Anaheim 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

With 18 goals and 29 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (47 points).

With 15 goals and 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the most important contributors for Nashville with his 39 points (0.8 per game).

Through 43 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as an important offensive option for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).

Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Ducks Points Leaders

Troy Terry has scored 15 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.4 shots per game and shooting 13.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Anaheim with 37 total points (0.8 per game).

Anaheim’s Ryan Strome has racked up 27 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.

Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 26.

Lukas Dostal’s record stands at 11-13-4 on the season, giving up 81 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassing 795 saves with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away -170 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home – 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away – 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away –

Ducks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Panthers L 3-0 Away +321 1/21/2025 Panthers L 5-2 Home +221 1/23/2025 Penguins W 5-1 Home +136 1/25/2025 Predators – Home +142 1/28/2025 Kraken – Away – 1/30/2025 Flames – Away – 2/2/2025 Canadiens – Home –

Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Honda Center

