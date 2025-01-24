How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25

Published 12:38 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Predators vs. Ducks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 19 times this season.
  • There have been 14 Anaheim games with more than 6.5 goals this season.
  • These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.38 less than the total set for this contest.
  • These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -170

  • The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-14).
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
  • The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 63.0% in this matchup.

Ducks Moneyline: +142

  • In Anaheim’s 44 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 16 wins.
  • When the Ducks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won 11 games in 34 opportunities.
  • Anaheim’s implied probability to win this game is 41.3% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • With 18 goals and 29 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (47 points).
  • With 15 goals and 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the most important contributors for Nashville with his 39 points (0.8 per game).
  • Through 43 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as an important offensive option for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).
  • Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Ducks Points Leaders

  • Troy Terry has scored 15 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.4 shots per game and shooting 13.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Anaheim with 37 total points (0.8 per game).
  • Anaheim’s Ryan Strome has racked up 27 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.
  • Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 26.
  • Lukas Dostal’s record stands at 11-13-4 on the season, giving up 81 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassing 795 saves with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193
1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405
1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222
1/25/2025 Ducks Away -170
1/29/2025 Canucks Home
1/31/2025 Sabres Away
2/1/2025 Penguins Away

Ducks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/18/2025 Panthers L 3-0 Away +321
1/21/2025 Panthers L 5-2 Home +221
1/23/2025 Penguins W 5-1 Home +136
1/25/2025 Predators Home +142
1/28/2025 Kraken Away
1/30/2025 Flames Away
2/2/2025 Canadiens Home

Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Honda Center

More Anaheim Ducks

