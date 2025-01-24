How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25
Published 12:38 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.
Predators vs. Ducks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 19 times this season.
- There have been 14 Anaheim games with more than 6.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.38 less than the total set for this contest.
- These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -170
- The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-14).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 63.0% in this matchup.
Ducks Moneyline: +142
- In Anaheim’s 44 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 16 wins.
- When the Ducks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won 11 games in 34 opportunities.
- Anaheim’s implied probability to win this game is 41.3% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- With 18 goals and 29 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (47 points).
- With 15 goals and 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the most important contributors for Nashville with his 39 points (0.8 per game).
- Through 43 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as an important offensive option for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).
- Juuse Saros (11-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.
Ducks Points Leaders
- Troy Terry has scored 15 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.4 shots per game and shooting 13.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Anaheim with 37 total points (0.8 per game).
- Anaheim’s Ryan Strome has racked up 27 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.
- Frank Vatrano has 13 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 26.
- Lukas Dostal’s record stands at 11-13-4 on the season, giving up 81 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassing 795 saves with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|W 7-5
|Home
|-405
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|W 6-5
|Away
|-222
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|-170
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|–
Ducks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Panthers
|L 3-0
|Away
|+321
|1/21/2025
|Panthers
|L 5-2
|Home
|+221
|1/23/2025
|Penguins
|W 5-1
|Home
|+136
|1/25/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+142
|1/28/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|2/2/2025
|Canadiens
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Honda Center
