How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25

Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 14 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 Florida Gators

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 22 Missouri Tigers

No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Houston Cougars at No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 19 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

