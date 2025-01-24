How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25
Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in 14 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 22 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Houston Cougars at No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 UConn Huskies at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
