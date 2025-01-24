How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 24 Published 1:20 am Friday, January 24, 2025

There is one game featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: