How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 24
Published 1:20 am Friday, January 24, 2025
There is one game featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball schedule.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: