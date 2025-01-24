January 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Friday, January 24, 2025
In a Friday NHL slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars is a game to catch.
How to watch all the action in the NHL on Friday is included here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch January 24 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Dallas Stars
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: