January 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:18 am Friday, January 24, 2025

In a Friday NHL slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars is a game to catch.

How to watch all the action in the NHL on Friday is included here.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vegas Golden Knights @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

