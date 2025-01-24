January 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:12 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Today’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Washington Capitals taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch January 25 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Colorado Avalanche @ Boston Bruins
|1 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Buffalo Sabres @ Edmonton Oilers
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Seattle Kraken
|4 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Dallas Stars @ St. Louis Blues
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ San Jose Sharks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: