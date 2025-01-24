January 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:12 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Today’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Washington Capitals taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 25 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Buffalo Sabres @ Edmonton Oilers 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Seattle Kraken 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Dallas Stars @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

