NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 25
Published 4:18 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
The matchups in a Saturday NBA slate sure to please include the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Curious about the wagering odds for Saturday’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 25
San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
- TV Channel: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
