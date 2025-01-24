NFL Championship Games Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 5:17 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Looking for the best wager in the Championship games? Our selection, in terms of the point spreads, is Bills +2. But scroll down, because we have plenty more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Championship Games Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

BUF-KC | WAS-PHI

Pick: Bills +2 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 0.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 0.8 points Spread: Chiefs -2

Chiefs -2 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 26

Jan. 26 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 7.5 points Spread: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 26

Jan. 26 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Championship Games Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 48.5 – Bills vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 46.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

46.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 26

Jan. 26 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47.5 – Commanders vs. Eagles

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 26

Jan. 26 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: