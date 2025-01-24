NFL Championship Games Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

Published 5:27 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

If you’re wondering about the best ATS wagers to make in the Championship games, we’re on the Bills at +2. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Best Championship Games Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Bills +2 vs. Chiefs

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 0.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -2
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 26
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Commanders

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 26
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

