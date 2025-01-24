Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25
Published 10:42 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
As they gear up to play the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) on Saturday, January 25 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-22-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Honda Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-22) ranks 28th in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Anaheim allows 3.1 goals per game (149 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -33, they are 29th in the league.
Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-194)
|Ducks (+161)
|6
