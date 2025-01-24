Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25

Published 10:42 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - January 25

As they gear up to play the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) on Saturday, January 25 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-22-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Venue: Honda Center

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • Nashville ranks 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • Their goal differential (-22) ranks 28th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • Anaheim allows 3.1 goals per game (149 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -33, they are 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-194) Ducks (+161) 6

