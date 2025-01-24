Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25 Published 10:42 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

As they gear up to play the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) on Saturday, January 25 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-22-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Honda Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 127 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 19th in goals against, conceding 149 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-22) ranks 28th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 116 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

Anaheim allows 3.1 goals per game (149 total), which ranks 19th in the league.

With a goal differential of -33, they are 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-194) Ducks (+161) 6

