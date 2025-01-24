Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on TV or Streaming Live – January 25

Published 11:25 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Saturday NHL slate features the Nashville Predators (18-22-7) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 44 points.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Arena: Honda Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 47 18 29 47 66 28
F Jonathan Marchessault 47 15 24 39 58 5
D Roman Josi 43 9 26 35 67 22
F Steven Stamkos 47 17 15 32 27 11
F Ryan O’Reilly 44 13 14 27 36 18

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.7 (27th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.17 (23rd)
  • Shots: 29.9 (6th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29 (20th)
  • Power Play %: 22.63 (11th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 82.39 (7th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Ducks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Troy Terry 44 15 22 37 42 15
F Ryan Strome 48 7 20 27 44 12
F Frank Vatrano 47 13 13 26 27 8
F Mason McTavish 42 9 13 22 25 8
F Cutter Gauthier 48 7 13 20 59 11

Ducks Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.42 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)
  • Shots: 28 (18th)
  • Shots Allowed: 32.2 (31st)
  • Power Play %: 12.88 (31st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 73.53 (27th)

Ducks’ Upcoming Schedule

  • January 25 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 28 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 30 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 2 vs. Canadiens: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 4 vs. Stars: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 at Red Wings: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 4 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 5 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 7 vs. Blues: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 9 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 11 vs. Capitals: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 12 at Utah Hockey Club: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • March 14 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 16 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

