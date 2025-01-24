Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on TV or Streaming Live – January 25
Published 11:25 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
The Saturday NHL slate features the Nashville Predators (18-22-7) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (19-23-6) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 44 points.
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|47
|18
|29
|47
|66
|28
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|47
|15
|24
|39
|58
|5
|D Roman Josi
|43
|9
|26
|35
|67
|22
|F Steven Stamkos
|47
|17
|15
|32
|27
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|44
|13
|14
|27
|36
|18
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.7 (27th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.17 (23rd)
- Shots: 29.9 (6th)
- Shots Allowed: 29 (20th)
- Power Play %: 22.63 (11th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.39 (7th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
Ducks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Troy Terry
|44
|15
|22
|37
|42
|15
|F Ryan Strome
|48
|7
|20
|27
|44
|12
|F Frank Vatrano
|47
|13
|13
|26
|27
|8
|F Mason McTavish
|42
|9
|13
|22
|25
|8
|F Cutter Gauthier
|48
|7
|13
|20
|59
|11
Ducks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.42 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)
- Shots: 28 (18th)
- Shots Allowed: 32.2 (31st)
- Power Play %: 12.88 (31st)
- Penalty Kill %: 73.53 (27th)
Ducks’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 25 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 28 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 30 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 2 vs. Canadiens: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Stars: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 at Red Wings: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 vs. Blues: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 vs. Islanders: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 vs. Capitals: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 12 at Utah Hockey Club: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 14 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 16 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
