Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

The Nashville Predators, featuring Brady Skjei, face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • Skjei has 16 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
  • Through 47 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Ducks Defensive Insights

  • The Ducks have given up 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim
47 Games 0
16 Points 0
4 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game - January 25

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup