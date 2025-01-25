Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Ducks Game – January 25 Published 5:25 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Brady Skjei, face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -5.

Skjei has 16 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

Through 47 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Ducks Defensive Insights

The Ducks have given up 149 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -33, the team is 29th in the league.

The Ducks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Ducks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 47 Games 0 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

